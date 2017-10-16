KPD: Man arrested after he punched his mom, threatened to cut out pregnant woman's baby

Dominick Ratliff

KNOXVILLE - A man suspected of attempted second degree murder is behind bars after Knoxville police say he assaulted his mother and others before threatening to cut the baby out of a pregnant woman.

According to the arrest reports from the Knoxville Police Department, police arrested Dominick Ratliff Saturday at a Mechanicsville home.

The report said Ratliff went to his mother's house at 213 Cansler Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and started a disturbance. His mother said he became angry because she wouldn't bring his friends into the home.

The mother then said he shoved her into the apartment and grabbed her by the hair before she fainted. Witnesses said he began punching her and then began choking her while she was unconscious, yelling "I'm going to kill you, b****."

The report said several people tried to step in and stop Ratliff. Police said one woman was punched several times in the face, and another woman that was pregnant was slapped in the face before Ratliff went into the kitchen to get a steak knife.

Police said Ratliff pointed the knife at everyone cornered in the residence as he threatened to kill everyone and then cut the baby out of the pregnant woman's stomach. It was then the suspect threw the knife down and walked outside before driving off with two other occupants.

The responding officer said he noticed swelling on the back of the mother's head and bruises on others.

On Saturday, police found Ratliff at his mother's house again and arrested him. A police K-9 sniffed his vehicle and also found 37 grams of crystal methamphetamine in two bags. When police questioned him, Ratliff said he did not use meth and that he had recently paid for his truck with cash.

Ratliff faces charges of attempted second degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated domestic assault, and possession of meth with intent to sell in a drug-free zone.

