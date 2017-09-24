KPD: Man found dead in East Knoxville, police investigating

EAST KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Police Department are investigating a possible homicide after finding a man dead in East Knoxville Sunday afternoon.
Officers went to the scene of Ben Hur Avenue and Selma Drive to find the body of a man who suffered at least one gun shot wound, according to a release from KPD.
Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit Investigators are working at the scene and following up with any leads to identify a suspect.
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time as family is being notified.
Knoxville Police Department says to called (865)-215-7000 if anyone has any information about this shooting. Your tips will remain anonymous.
We'll continue to bring you updates as we receive them.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs