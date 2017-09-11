KPD: Gunshot victim unable to give info on suspected shooter

A shooting victim was found near the Home Federal Bank on Magnolia Avenue around lunchtime Monday. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a person with a gunshot wound at the Home Federal Bank Monday.

Officers said the victim was shot in the foot around 12:20 p.m. and was found near the bank on Magnolia Ave.

The victim told officers that someone tried to carjack him but he could not or would not give any details. He could not say where he was when he was shot and could not describe a suspect.

The victim was transported to University of Tennessee Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

