KPD: Man involved in chase linked to January Ridgebrook Apartments standoff

Arterius Antonio Johnson. Photo courtesy KPD.

KNOXVILLE - A man wanted for his involvement in a standoff at the Ridgebrook Apartments apartments in January is the same man who allegedly led deputies on a chase through downtown Knoxville on Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Arterius Antonia Johnson, of Knoxville, has been charged with carjacking, felony evading arrest, resisting arrest and multiple driving-related charges resulting from the chase Wednesday night.

Officers say they pulled over a Toyota Prius on Davenport Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Johnson was a passenger in the vehicle, and was wanted for questioning in a homicide that happened earlier this year, according to KPD spokesman Darrell Debusk.

In January, officers received information that a person who may have information on an ongoing investigation was in Western Heights. When they arrived, officers said they saw the man fleeing in a vehicle to Ridgebrook Apartments. After a standoff, they were not able to detain him.

On Wednesday, investigators got the vehicle to stop and when it did, Johnson pushed the driver out of the car and drove off, Debusk said. The other woman also got out of the car before it took off.

KPD said Johnson's vehicle crashed into the fence of an apartment complex on E. Hill Avenue, but was able to keep driving. The crash caused the right front tire to blowout.

Officers took the suspect into custody Wednesday evening.

The car chase lasted for roughly 30 minutes until Johnson stopped the Prius on Western Avenue over Interstate-40. Debusk said Johnson then ran away from officers and attempted to carjack three vehicles stopped at a red light.

The two women that were in the car prior to the chase are not facing any charges.

