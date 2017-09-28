Photo: file

KNOXVILLE - It was a close call for a KPD officer who responded to a call about a man passed out in his car Thursday.

The officer said when he was trying to move and wake the man up, he inhaled a powdery substance. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the officer began to feel light headed and have an increased heart rate.

A lieutenant transported the officer to a local hospital to be evaluated. KPD said he is going to be OK.

It's unclear what the powdery substance was and if it was toxic.

RELATED: Knox County Schools hosts opioid forums

© 2017 WBIR.COM