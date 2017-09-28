WBIR
KPD officer OK after inhaling powdery substance while responding to call

Leaders from several Tennessee state agencies discussed Thursday morning the dangers of fentanyl, carfentanil and other fentanyl derivatives in the state and the damage these powerful drugs can cause.

WBIR 7:24 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

KNOXVILLE - It was a close call for a KPD officer who responded to a call about a man passed out in his car Thursday.

The officer said when he was trying to move and wake the man up, he inhaled a powdery substance. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the officer began to feel light headed and have an increased heart rate.

A lieutenant transported the officer to a local hospital to be evaluated. KPD said he is going to be OK.

It's unclear what the powdery substance was and if it was toxic. 

