KNOXVILLE - It was a close call for a KPD officer who responded to a call about a man passed out in his car Thursday.
The officer said when he was trying to move and wake the man up, he inhaled a powdery substance. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the officer began to feel light headed and have an increased heart rate.
A lieutenant transported the officer to a local hospital to be evaluated. KPD said he is going to be OK.
It's unclear what the powdery substance was and if it was toxic.
