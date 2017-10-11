KPD officers find drugs, $15k in cash responding to well-being check

KNOXVILLE - A call about a man being slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at a business on Western Avenue led to an arrest on several drug charges.

When officers arrived, they said they realized criminal activity may be involved so they called in KPD K-9 Loki.

K-9 Loki gave a positive alert for substances in the suspect’s vehicle. Officers said they searched the car and found over $15,000 in cash that was hidden in multiple spots inside.

Along with cash, police said they found substances that appeared to be heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone.

Digital scales and other drug paraphernalia, such as plastic baggies were also found, according to the police department.

The man was arrested on various charges including sale and delivery of multiple different scheduled narcotics. His name is not being released at this time due to an on-going investigation.

