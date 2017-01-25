KPD responds to ambulance crash; discovers stolen vehicle

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a wreck with injuries on westbound I-640 at I-40W.

Police said a red 2012 Kia Rio hit a Rural Metro ambulance, causing it to go off the road and into a pond.

One EMT was sent to Parkwest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

During their initial investigation, police discovered the Kia was reported stolen. A passenger in the vehicle was named as a suspect in that investigation.

The person driving the Kia, Sheldonia Garner, was not a suspect in the theft but was cited for driving without insurance, violation of state registration law, failure to maintain lane, and was also given a misdemeanor citation for driving with a suspended license.

The passenger, Conley Pontifes, had an active criminal summons for theft on file. KPD said he will turn himself in to the Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

