KPD: Road rage shooting suspect on the run, victim hospitalized after being shot

KPD is currently investigating a road rage shooting that happened in East Knoxville.

According to officers, the incident happened off Rutledge Pike.

KPD's public information officer Darrell DeBusk said the driver of a gray Honda Odyssey van drove in front of the victim's pickup truck and then "brake checked" it.

The driver of the van then got out and started shooting at the man in the truck. He was hit once and was taken to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

DeBusk said the victim was driving alone and the suspect had two kids and another adult passenger in the van with them. He said there is no indication the two drivers knew each other.

KPD said the suspect is still on the run and they are trying to find him. Traffic on Rutledge Pike is expected to clear up around 10 a.m.

