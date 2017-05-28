KPD: One hurt after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILE - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after responding to a shooting in East Knoxville.
It happened around 5:17 p.m. Sunday at 1921 East Fifth Avenue.
According to police, a man suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was taken to UT Medical Center.
No suspect has been named and the KPD Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating.
