Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting in West Knoxville this morning.

According to KPD and dispatch, police responded at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to a report of several shots fired off South Northshore Drive at the intersection of Agnes Road and Walden Drive.

Police are still actively investigating and haven't released details yet. WBIR 10News has a reporter at the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.

Heavy police presence off Agnes Rd this morning in Bearden neighborhood - working to get more information @wbir pic.twitter.com/SEiKHQYXui — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) August 29, 2017

