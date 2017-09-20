KPD searching for man accused of trying to steal a camper

(Courtesy: Knoxville Police Department) (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A Ford Expedition wasn't strong enough to help a man steal a camper from B&B RV and Auto on Clinton Highway last week.

Investigators are looking for a white male, approximately 20-30 years old with a full sleeve of tattoos on his left arm. He's accused of trying to steal a camper on Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to Knoxville Police.

The suspect was seen in surveillance footage attempting to steal it. Police said he was driving a 2003-2006 Eddie Bauer Ford Expedition.





If you have any information on this incident or can identify this suspect, please contact KPD Investigator Strickenberger at 865-215-7026. Callers can remain anonymous.

