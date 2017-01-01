KPD searching for three suspects in attempted carjacking

KPD investigating South Knoxville armed robbery

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department is on the hunt for three suspects in an attempted carjacking Sunday night.

Knox County dispatch said the incident happened at the Weigel's at 1325 North Cherry St. around 10:35 p.m.

One of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded the vehicle of a woman in the process of pumping gas, according to KPD. The three suspects fled in the woman's 2013 Honda Accord down Mitchell Street. The woman was not injured in the robbery, according to KPD.

Knoxville police officers made contact with the vehicle on Washington Avenue, and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects drove to the East end of Washington Avenue, and ran away on foot. All three suspects managed to elude police.

Authorities returned the Honda Accord to the woman.

Just prior to the robbery of the Accord, KPD said the same three suspects attempted to steal a motorcycle from the parking lot of the Rama Inn across the street from Weigel's.

KPD said the three suspects are all male between the ages 17-20. One suspect wore a dark hooded sweatshirt and tan pants. Another wore a dark vest jacket with a light shirt underneath and tan pants. The third suspect wore all black.

Anyone with information on the three suspects is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at (865)215-7212.