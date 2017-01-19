KPD seeks fugitive at Western Heights apartment complex

Knoxville police gathered Thursday night outside the Ridgebrook Apartments development off Western Avenue in search of a fugitive.

They were seeking a man who bailed from a vehicle after a car chase a couple hours earlier that went through the Western Heights area.

According to authorities, no one was injured.

The Knoxville Police Department had various units including K9s on the scene. They've not released details of the person they're seeking.

