WBIR
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

KPD seeks fugitive at Western Heights apartment complex

WBIR 12:08 AM. EST January 20, 2017

Knoxville police gathered Thursday night outside the Ridgebrook Apartments development off Western Avenue in search of a fugitive.

They were seeking a man who bailed from a vehicle after a car chase a couple hours earlier that went through the Western Heights area. 

According to authorities, no one was injured.

The Knoxville Police Department had various units including K9s on the scene. They've not released details of the person they're seeking.

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories