KPD: Shooting victim knocked on door for help before he died

Knoxville Police are currently investigating 15 homicides from 2017.

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting where the victim was able to knock on a door asking for help before he died.

According to KPD, 911 received a call from a residence on Peltier Road, off of Gap Road in North Knoxville, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. A man, later identified as Abraham James Owens, 35, of Knoxville, had knocked on the door of that home asking for help after he had been shot.

When police arrived, they found Owens lying outside the home suffering from more than one gunshot wound. He was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators said they believe Owens met with the shooter just before the shooting, and was able to run down Peltier Road for help after he was shot.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call the Knoxville Police Department's crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

