KPD: Two taken to the hospital after stabbings

KNOXVILLE - Authorities took two people to the hospital on Wednesday morning after Knoxville police officers responded to a stabbing call.
The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a stabbing call on the 400 block of Citico Street around 4:58 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities found two men and one woman with “lacerations consistent with an assault involving a sharp object,” according to a KPD release.
KPD said the three people were residents of the house and had engaged in a fight.
The investigation is ongoing.
(© 2017 WBIR)
