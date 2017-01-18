KPD: Two taken to the hospital after stabbings

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Authorities took two people to the hospital on Wednesday morning after Knoxville police officers responded to a stabbing call.

The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a stabbing call on the 400 block of Citico Street around 4:58 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities found two men and one woman with “lacerations consistent with an assault involving a sharp object,” according to a KPD release.

KPD said the three people were residents of the house and had engaged in a fight.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 WBIR)