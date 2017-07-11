KSP: Man attacked by dogs in McCreary Co. dies

MCCREARY COUNTY, KY - A man was fatally injured by several dogs off KY HWY 1651 in Whitley City, according to our NBC affiliate in Lexington.

KSP says that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, they received a report of a body in a yard on KY HWY 1651. Upon arrival, detectives discovered 79-year-old Vinson W. Tucker, of Stearns, dead.

Video surveillance from a nearby home shows that several dogs attacked Tucker, fatally injuring him.

KSP says that dogs were located near the scene and put down.

Tucker's body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The dogs will be sent to the State Veterinarian for necropsy and rabies testing.

The investigation continues.

