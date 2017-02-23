KSP: Suspect arrested after Knox County KY shooting

Eddie Lee Smith is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and endangerment. (Photo: Kentucky State Police)

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. - Kentucky State Police arrested a suspect after a Thursday morning shooting at a home.

Eddie Lee Smith is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and endangerment.

Police arrived at the Knox County Kentucky Hospital after receiving a call about a man shot on Calleb’s Creek Road in Barbourville, Ky., around 1:43 a.m. Thursday. The victim called the police on the way to the hospital. The man told police Smith shot him.

The victim is expected to be okay, according to WLEX, the NBC affiliate in Lexington, Ky.

Authorities located Smith near the scene of the shooting and detained him.

KSP, the Barbourville Police Department and Knox County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

