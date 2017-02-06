KY man wanted for shooting & assaulting woman

Michael Morris (Photo: Custom)

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY - Kentucky authorities are looking for a man accused of shooting and assaulting a woman.

Michael A Morris, 53, of the Devil's Creek community in Whitley County, is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Department says a woman called 911 on Sunday afternoon, saying that Morris had injured her the day before, but he wouldn't allow her to call for help. She is in stable condition at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Morris is approximately 5'11" tall and weighs around 255 pounds. He is known to carry a weapon and should not be approached. If anyone sees Morris, they should call 911 or contact Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017.

