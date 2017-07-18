Lawyers argue sentence for convicted kidnapper, bank extortionist

Michael Benanti

KNOXVILLE - Lawyers began arguing Tuesday morning about what sentence a convicted kidnapper and bank extortionist should face in federal prison.

Michael Benanti faces the almost certain prospect of dying behind bars. He led a plot in 2015 to force several East Tennessee bank employees to rob their own employers.

A jury in Knoxville convicted him of more than a dozen counts including extortion and carjacking. The charges include robberies and extortion from businesses and banks in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and East Tennessee beginning in 2014.

After a failed robbery and extortion attempt in Connecticut, the pair moved south and targeted an executive with Y-12 Federal Credit Union in Oak Ridge. They stalked the family on Facebook and even planted cameras in their yard to watch their movements. On April 28, Witham said the men kidnapped the executive's wife and son and ordered him to withdraw money from the credit union. The plot fell apart when the executive tipped off his employees and police were contacted. The family was released unharmed.

Then in July, after similar surveillance, they kidnapped the family of a SmartBank executive in Knoxville. With his wife and baby held hostage in the car, the executive withdrew cash from the bank and turned it over to the robbers, according to Witham's admission. Again, no one was injured, but the pair made off with about $195,000.

The pair was caught after another failed attempt in North Carolina.

Federal prosecutors have asked Judge Tom Varlan to impose a sentence well above 100 years. Tuesday's hearing is expected to go on into the afternoon.

