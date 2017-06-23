Lawyers react to Vanderbilt rape trial verdict

Minutes after a jury found former Vanderbilt University football player Cory Batey guilty of aggravated rape Friday night, the top prosecutor in the case said "justice has been done."

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Deputy District Attorney General Tom Thurman said his team was satisfied with the outcome.

The jury found Batey guilty as charged of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

“We’re pleased with the guilty verdict," Thurman said. "He was convicted of the most serious charge of aggravated rape.”

However, Thurman hinted at disappointment that, on four of the counts, the jury had returned guilty verdicts on less-severe but related charges.

“We thought based on the evidence that we had several counts of aggravated rape or we wouldn’t have charged that," Thurman said.

Testimony showed Batey and three others —Brandon R. Vandenburg, Brandon E. Banks and Jaborian "Tip" McKenzie — went into Vandenburg's dorm with an unconscious woman in the early morning hours of June 23, 2013. Prosecutors showed the jury graphic images and videos of what happened in the dorm room.

Batey and Vandenburg both were found guilty of charges against them after a trial in January 2015. A mistrial led to the second trial.

Assistant District Attorney General Jan Norman, who has been on the prosecution team for both trials, said she hoped rape victims watching the case would see a receptive criminal justice system.

“The takeaway is that our office and other prosecutors are here to fight for rape victims and continue to fight,” Norman said.

Defense disappointed

Defense attorney Courtney Teasley said she was disappointed with the verdict. She joined Batey's defense team shortly before the trial and had repeatedly requested delays to continue developing a defense strategy.

"Obviously he had a better outcome than what he was found guilty of last time," Teasley said. "Had he had the adequate amount of time I believe he probably would have had an even better outcome."

The jury in the mistrial found Batey and Vandenburg guilty of more severe charges. Their trials were split up in March, shortly before Batey's trial began.

Vandenburg's is scheduled for June. McKenzie and Banks also face charges but no trial has been set.

Teasley said that Batey "just felt forced the entire time through. He's not been given the amount of time it would take to actually prepare a defense for this."

She said the defense team believed there were grounds to appeal the verdict.

Worrick Robinson, another member of his defense team who represented him during both trials, said the jury in the retrial "spent more time and gave more consideration than the prior jury."

"I did think they were deliberate," Robinson said of the jury in the retrial. "I think they wanted to be fair.”

Batey asked on multiple occasions to fire Robinson, but Robinson said he did not take it personally. He said it was reflective of the tremendous stress Batey had been under.

Robinson said Batey's hope is that people watching the case learn from it.

“He genuinely wants kids out there – high school, college, wherever you are – to see this and to see his loss,” Robinson said. “His prayer is that no one ever has to go through with this.”

“I hope people learn from this," Robinson said. "I have a 21-year-old son and I pray to God he thinks about Cory Batey every night he goes out. I do.”

Vanderbilt's statement

Vanderbilt released a statement late Friday after the verdict. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on campus.

Here is the statement from Beth Fortune, vice chancellor for public affairs at the university:

The jury has spoken. Our first thoughts are with the victim and the incredible strength she has shown, and continues to show, both throughout the investigation and the legal proceedings. Our heart continues to go out to her as she has endured this retrial. This case has had a lasting impact on us all. On our campus it has helped raise awareness of and dialogue around the issue of sexual violence. The Vanderbilt community’s efforts to combat the threat of sexual violence continue. As part of these efforts, we appreciate our strong working relationship with the Metro Nashville Police Department – a partnership that helped deliver today’s verdict and some measure of resolution for the victim. Sexual violence will not be tolerated at Vanderbilt – incidents will be investigated, victims will be supported and perpetrators will be held accountable.

© 2017 WBIR.COM