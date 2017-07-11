Loaded gun found in passenger's wheelchair cushion at McGhee Tyson Airport

TSA discovers loaded firearm in TYS passenger’s wheelchair cushion (Photo: Custom)

ALCOA, TENN. - The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at the McGhee Tyson Airport checkpoint Tuesday.

According to the TSA, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol was discovered hidden inside a passenger’s wheelchair cushion.

TSA immediately alerted airport police. The passenger was arrested on a state charge and the gun was taken from them.

Firearms may be transported in checked baggage as long as they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded. However, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

This is the 15th firearm discovered at the security checkpoint by TSA officers at TYS in 2017. A total of 16 were found at TYS last year.

© 2017 WBIR.COM