Loaded gun found in passenger's wheelchair cushion at McGhee Tyson Airport

WBIR 3:12 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

ALCOA, TENN. - The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at the McGhee Tyson Airport checkpoint Tuesday. 

According to the TSA, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol was discovered hidden inside a passenger’s wheelchair cushion.

TSA immediately alerted airport police. The passenger was arrested on a state charge and the gun was taken from them.

Firearms may be transported in checked baggage as long as they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded. However, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

This is the 15th firearm discovered at the security checkpoint by TSA officers at TYS in 2017. A total of 16 were found at TYS last year. 

