Loudon Co. Sheriff identifies victim, suspects in Loudon homicide

LOUDON, TENN. - The Loudon County Sheriff has identified two men facing charges in a homicide Saturday.

Sheriff Tim Guider said in a news conference Sunday that Robbie Covington and James Albert Clapham are facing charges of first degree murder, among others, in the death of a 64-year-old man in his Loudon county home.

Officers found William Roberts dead in his home at 3032 Dutton Road in Loudon with a single gunshot to the head.

An official release says Covington and Clapham entered the home to rob Roberts of narcotic pills and cash money. The two entered the home and confronted Roberts in the bedroom. They then opened the safe and took the cash and narcotic pills. During that time a firearm was produced. Roberts was also hit with a blunt object at least once before being shot.

After shooting Roberts, Covington and Clapham left the scene with a pillowcase full of firearms, narcotics and several thousand dollars. Some of the money and firearms were dropped along the way.

The two then went to Clapham's father's home in Madisonville to divide the money. Covington then returned to his home, where at least one witness has seen that money.

LCSO's release said both Covington and Clapham have admitted to these facts, but advised that the other shot Roberts in the head. Both also admitted the robbery was planned because Roberts always carried a large amount of money.

Both Covington and Clapham are convicted felons.

