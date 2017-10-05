Loudon Co. woman sentenced to life in prison for husband's murder

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Loudon County woman to life in prison for the November 2013 murder of her husband.
Sheriff Tim Guider said Deborah Morton was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Ralph Morton.
Authorities found Morton dead of a gunshot wound to the head on the couch in their home.
His death was initially reported as a suicide, but investigators determined he'd been murdered.
Deborah Morton's trial began Sept. 26 and ended Thursday with a guilty conviction and a sentence of life in prison, the sheriff said.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs