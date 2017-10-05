Loudon Co. woman sentenced to life in prison for husband's murder

A Nashville company will pay as much as $7.8 million in a settlement over alleged overbilling.

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Loudon County woman to life in prison for the November 2013 murder of her husband.

Sheriff Tim Guider said Deborah Morton was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Ralph Morton.

Authorities found Morton dead of a gunshot wound to the head on the couch in their home.

His death was initially reported as a suicide, but investigators determined he'd been murdered.

Deborah Morton's trial began Sept. 26 and ended Thursday with a guilty conviction and a sentence of life in prison, the sheriff said.

