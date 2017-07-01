Police lights.

MADISONVILLE - Madisonville City Police Department confirmed they found a young boy flagging vehicles down looking for food and his parents in Madisonville Friday night.

The mother, 30-year-old Krystal Stricklan Warwick, and father were both charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The boy was found off of College Street near City Hall in Madisonville, where he was in the middle of the road, looking for his parents and holding a kitten.

Someone called for law enforcement to check on the boy.

Madisonville authorities went to his residence, and they believe he's been home by himself for at least a week.

The house appeared to be covered in maggots and rats. A strong stench was coming from the home. It was not hooked up to any kind of running water.

Madisonville's Sgt. Chris Wilburn says it was an "ungodly home" with "rotten food and feces everywhere."

The young boy is believed to be around five years old, according to authorities.

He was picked up by an ambulance and taken to the hospital to be examined.

Authorities say the young boy is being cared for by the Department of Child Services.

© 2017 WBIR.COM