Major cemetery vandalism reported in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY - Officials are searching for the people who are responsible for major damage at a cemetery in Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department said vandals caused nearly $4,000 in a damage and stole close to $3,000 in items at a local cemetery.

Officials said the vandalism happened over the weekend at the Phillipi Church Cemetery, which is just off Highway 11E in Bulls Gap.

Investigators said multiple headstones and decorations were damaged.

The suspects are also accused of stealing $2,700 worth of items from the cemetery.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 423-798-1800.

