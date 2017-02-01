Man, 20, accused of murdering his dad, 46

Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A 20-year-old Madisonville man has been indicted for murder in the December death of his father.

A Monroe County grand jury returned the first-degree murder count against Robert Charles Atkins on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Charles R. Taylor, Atkins' 46-year-old father, was found dead Dec. 26 in woods off Griffith Branch Road in Madisonville. The TBI became involved at the request of District Attorney General Steve Crump.

Taylor, 46, of Athens, had bee missing since Dec. 19.

The TBI alleges its investigation pointed at Atkins as the killer. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office also took part in the investigation.

Atkins already was being held in the Monroe County Jail when he was indicted Wednesday. He was served in jail with the murder charge.

Atkins is being without bond.

(© 2017 WBIR)