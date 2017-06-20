Man, 22, charged in Zaevion Dobson's 2015 killing

Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville man who'd been wanted for questioning in the 2015 death of Zaevion Dobson now formally faces a charge in his killing.

The grand jury indictment of first-degree murder against Kipling D. Colbert Jr., 22, was served Tuesday afternoon, according to records. Colbert is in custody, already faces sentencing Thursday on other charges.

Kipling Colbert Jr. at a preliminary court hearing on April 14, 2016. (Photo: WBIR)

Colbert was being held in the Knox County jail in lieu of $1 million bond, according to records.

Dobson, 15, was shot to death the night of Dec. 17, 2015, while protecting friends in a gang-related shooting in the Lonsdale area, where he lived. Police say Dobson and the others were innocent victims caught in the midst of gunfire.

The Fulton High School football player was been hailed as a hero by then President Barack Obama and honored posthumously last summer by ESPN with its Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Zaevion Dobson, Fulton High School

Authorities sought Colbert for months before his capture and arrest in April 2016. They charged him with evading arrest for trying to run away from police officers after a traffic stop on April 4. He also faces a felony charge for a drug-free school zone violation.

Colbert is among several people charged in Dobson's death.

In August, Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen announced first-degree charges had been returned against Christopher Drone Bassett and Richard Gregory Williams III. Bassett and Williams also are awaiting prosecution on eight counts each of attempted first-degree murder and a string of firearm possession charges.

They are being held in lieu of more than $1 million bond in the Knox County jail, according to records.

Richard Gregory Williams III (left) and Christopher Drone Bassett (right)

Bassett, 21, and Williams, 22, are scheduled to appear June 30 in Knox County Criminal Court on the murder case, according to records.

