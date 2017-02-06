Man, 48, charged in fatal Loudon County crash

Police lights.

A 48-year-old Maryville man faces DUI and drug charges for a fatal crash Friday on Highway 411 in Loudon County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver as Carl R. Hall. Along with DUI, he is charged with felony possession, simple possession and vehicular assault, according to a THP report.

John Lay, 29, of Maryville suffered fatal injuries in the crash on Highway 411 near Highway 95.

According to the preliminary report, Hall was driving a 1998 Ford Taurus shortly after 6 p.m. when his car crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic near Greenback.

More: Highway reopens after injury crash

Hall's car collided with Lay's 2006 Mazda RX-8 on the driver's side.

Lay later died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to spokesman Jim Ragonese.

Riding with Lay was 8-year-old Katelyn Lay. She suffered injuries. The report does not state what if any relationship existed between John Lay and the girl.

She and Hall also were treated at UT Medical Center.

All three people in the collision wore seat belts, according to the THP.

The crash closed parts of 411 for several hours.

(© 2017 WBIR)