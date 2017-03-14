KSP: Man admits to murdering his friend after taking flakka

Brandon Burnett, 27, admitted to fatally stabbing Gary Hobbs on March 13, 2017, according to the Kentucky State Police. (Photo: KSP)

KNOX COUNTY, KY. - A Knox County man is charged with murder after he admitted to fatally stabbing a man after taking several drugs, including flakka.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Brandon Burnett, 27, stabbed Gary Hobbs, 33, while the two were hanging out at Burnett's mom's home Sunday evening on Moores Creek Road in Knox County, Kentucky.

Investigators said the two had been together for most of the day and getting along. But when Hobbs tried to leave and go home, Burnett slammed the door shut and stabbed Hobbs twice in the chest.

Troopers found Hobbs's body in the living room by the front door.

KSP said Burnett later confessed to investigators and added that he took several drugs, including flakka, before the fatal encounter.

Authorities are still investigating.

Records show Burnett is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Thursday morning.

