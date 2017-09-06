Man arrested for taking photos over women's restroom stall in UT dorm

Howard Sterling Hensley II is accused of taking photos over a women's restroom stall. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A 28-year-old man has been arrested for using his iPhone to take photos of a woman in the restroom of a campus dorm without her permission.

Howard Sterling Hensley II faces on one count of unlawful photographing in violation of privacy.

According to the warrant, on Sunday, Aug. 27, Hensley II he went into the 7th floor restroom on the Women's Wing of Hess Hall on Melrose Place and put his phone up over a stall door and took photos at around 4 a.m.

On Sept. 4, Hensley was seen within 50 yards of Hess Hall. Police confronted him and he admitted to having entered the restroom and holding his phone over the stall door to record the female inside the stall.

