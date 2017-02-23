Man arrested in 2015 East Knoxville homicide

(Photo: Knoxville Police Department)

Knoxville Police have arrested a man in a 2015 shooting that killed a Knoxville teen.

Jeffery Stokes, 30, of Knoxville is charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in connection with the death of 18-year-old Alan Emanuel Johnson. Johnson was shot while walking on East Fifth Avenue on Dec. 12, 2015.

Stokes was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop on Gaston Avenue, KPD said.

He is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

A neighbor found Johnson's body on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 12, 2015. Police said he had at least three gunshot wounds.

Investigators said at the time they believed he was shot at a different location before running to Woodbine Avenue, where his body was found. A home on Fifth Avenue was hit by bullets late the night before, barely 200 feet from where Johnson's body was found.

