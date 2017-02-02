MARYVILLE - Blount County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT members arrested a man Thursday wanted on charges of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest.

Deputies arrested Patrick Lee Riley in the parking lot of the Walmart at Hunter's Crossing in Alcoa. Riley was carrying a pistol when he was arrested, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Riley was wanted after he and others "stormed inside of a residence" on Cusick Road in Maryville on January 24, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office. That incident led to sheriff's deputies seizing 7lbs of marijuana and $6,000 in cash.

The sheriff's report says after robbing the house, Riley fled in a vehicle driven by an accomplice.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is still looking for Daisha Tarbett, the alleged driver.

Daisha Pearl Tarbett is wanted by the Blount County Sheriff's Office in relationship to a robbery that led to deputies seizing 7lbs of marijuana and more than $6,000 in cash. (Photo: BCSO)





Anyone with information on Tarbett's location is to contact the Blount County Sheriff's Office Investifations Unit at (865) 273-5001.

Callers can leave an anonymous tip on the crime hotline at (865) 273-5200 through Text-A-Tip.

