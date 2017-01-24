Man charged in 2 hit-and-run wrecks

Police have charged a Gatlinburg man with driving under the influence in connection with two hit-and-run wrecks on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy Knoxville Police)

A Gatlinburg man faces charges in two separate hit-and-runs after officials say he was driving under the influence Tuesday afternoon.

Knoxville police said 60-year-old David Gabriel, who was driving a Dodge pick-up southbound, hit a Dodge Neon traveling northbound head-on around 3:15 p.m. on the Henley Bridge. The driver of the Neon suffered non life-threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating that crash scene, officials say Gabriel got in another wreck on Chapman Highway at East Martin Mill Pike.

Police say he hit a northbound Saturn station wagon and continued driving south on Chapman Highway. The driver of the Saturn was taken to UT Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said Gabriel kept driving south on Chapman Highway until his vehicle became disabled near the intersection of Woodlawn Pike. He was taken to UT Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Gabriel is charged with DUI, failure to report a crash, failing to drive in lanes and no insurance.





