Second man accused in Morristown murder in custody

Michael Brandon Ratliff

MORRISTOWN - UPDATE Oct. 10, 2017 at 5:35 p.m.:

A suspect wanted in connection to a murder in Morristown has been taken into custody.

Michael Brandon Ratliff was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Monday, according to the Morristown Police Department's Twitter account.

Investigators took a warrant out for Ratliff, 33, for Second Degree Murder.

Antonio Yarbrough, 25, was killed Friday night. The Morristown Police Department said Yarbrough was at a home on Tulip Street when he was shot in the thigh late Friday night. Emergency responders took him to UT Medical Center where he later died.

Officers arrested Nicholas Roberts of Russellville Sunday morning in connection to the shooting. Police believe the shooting was prompted by an argument about illegal drug activity.

UPDATE Oct. 10, 2017 at 12 p.m.:

A second person is wanted in connection with the murder of Antonio Yarbrough, according to the Morristown Police Department.

Morristown Police said they're searching for Michael Brandon Ratliff. He's considered to be armed and dangerous. Investigators said he's a known narcotics user.

Ratliff, 33, is a while male, 5'11" tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may try to alter his appearance by wearing a wig, according to the police department.

Investigators have taken a warrant for Second Degree Murder in this case. Ratliff has additional, unrelated warrants on file at the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said he's known to spend time around Cedar Creek Road and the Three Springs Road in Hamblen County as well as the Whitesburg area.

Anyone who has information on Michael Brandon Ratliff’s whereabouts is urged to contact police dispatch at 423-585-2701. Please do not approach this individual.

Anyone wishing to report information anonymously may call 423-585-1833.

UPDATE Oct. 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.: The Morristown Police Department has released one of two suspects from custody in the murder of 25-year-old Antonio Dewayne Yarbrough.

MPD said it learned a witness had falsely and purposely identified Brandon Kyle Harville as one of the two men responsible for the murder. Authorities released Harville from jail and the District Attorney's office will determine if that witness will face charges.

Nicholas Roberts remains in jail on a second degree murder charge.

The Morristown Police Department said Yarbrough was at a home on Tulip Street when he was shot in the thigh late Friday night. Emergency responders took him to UT Medical Center where he later died.

