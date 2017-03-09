Man charged in murder of Nashville nurse
Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are charging Christopher Drew McLawhorn with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in connection with the death of Tiffany Ferguson inside her Wedgewood Park apartment last week.
WBIR 6:45 AM. EST March 09, 2017
