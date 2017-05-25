Man charged in Zaevion Dobson death sentenced for separate shooting

Richard Gregory Williams

A man charged in the death of Zaevion Dobson has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for attempted murder charges in a separate shooting.

Richard Gregory Williams, 22, was sentenced by Judge Steve Sword on Thursday.

Williams was convicted in April on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Prosecutors say Williams shot Larry North seven times on April 2, 2016.

Williams and North, were wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting death of 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson in December 2015. North spoke to police, and investigators believed that is why Williams shot him.

Prosecutors explained that Williams sent texts to North on April 2, 2016, and lured him out of his apartment to meet him in a parking lot at 1100 Lula Powell Dr. When North came outside with his two-year-old nephew, Williams shot at them.

The toddler wasn't struck.

Williams and Christopher Bassett were both charged with first-degree murder in Dobson's death.

