Man charged with killing dog in trash compactor

Terrence Clark (Photo: Custom)

NASHVILLE - Police took a man into custody Tuesday afternoon after they said he killed his mother's Shih Tzu with trash compactor last month.

Terrence J. Clark has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty for putting the Shih Tzu in an apartment complex trash compactor and activating the machine multiple times, police said.

A resident called the Nashville Fire Department to Arbor Hills Apartments on Arbor Knoll Boulevard Feb. 21 to rescue the dog after hearing it whimpering and barking from inside the compactor.

According to police, surveillance video shows Clark pull up in a car, take the dog from the back seat, put it in a plastic grocery bag and then place it inside the trash compactor.

Police say Clark pushed the compactor button four times before returning to his car and driving away.

The dog was rushed to a veterinarian but died four days later.

Clark, 27, is jailed on $65,000 bond.

