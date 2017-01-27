Man charged with raping 9-year-old girl

Deadrick T. North (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A man wanted for raping a 9-year-old girl is now behind bars.

On Friday, officers with the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force arrested Deadrick T. North on charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.

The Knoxville Police Department began investigating the 20-year-old Knoxville man in October 2016. He's being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

