Man convicted of child rape sentenced to 33 years in prison

Joshua Michael Stewart

A man received a 33-year prison sentence on Friday for raping a second grader over the course of several years starting in 2007.

Joshua Michael Stewart, 34, was convicted of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

“The conviction stems from the bravery of a child who came forward, disclosed what happened to hear, and then confronted her abuser in front of a courtroom full of strangers,” said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen. “The courage of this child has put an end to this perpetrator’s abuse.”

During his trial, prosecutors said that starting in 2007 – when the victim was in second grade – Stewart sexually assaulted.

The girl stayed quiet for several years while Stewart was in prison on an unrelated aggravated assault case.

Knox County Judge Steve Sword ordered Stewart to serve 33 years without the possibility of parole, and he must also submit to community supervision for life.

