Man convicted of raping 15-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE - A 24-year-old Knoxville man has been convicted of the aggravated rape of a 15-year-old girl.

In January 2016, Eric James Foster allegedly lured the girl into their South Knoxville home and gave her alcohol until she passed out, according to Prosecutors Nate Ogle and Joanie Stewart.

During a two-day trial, the prosecutors presented proof that Foster violently raped the girl after she was unconscious. The evidence showed that Foster later bathed the victim in an apparent attempt to destroy any biological evidence of the attack.

“Sexual victimization of anyone, especially children, will not be tolerated in this jurisdiction,” District Attorney General Charme P. Allen said.

Foster will remain in custody until his sentencing date on Oct. 19, 2017.

Criminal Court Judge Steve W. Sword will determine the length of Foster’s sentence.

Foster could receive 15 to 25 years in the state penitentiary. He must serve 85-percent of the sentence before being eligible for release, according to the District Attorney General's Office.

© 2017 WBIR.COM