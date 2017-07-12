Man dies after shooting at Earls Hollow boat ramp in Claiborne County

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Earls Hollow boat ramp.

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office responded to the ramp in the Red Hill community around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said they found Andrew Frost, 54, shot multiple times. Frost was treated on scene by Claiborne EMS and later air lifted to UT Medical Center.

After an investigation, Brandon Rimes, 23, was arrested. Investigators also determined that Deborah Thompson, 51, took part in a confrontation related to the shooting.

Several witnesses, including two small children under the age of two, were present when the shooting occurred, according to the sheriff's office.

Several pieces of evidence including two handguns were recovered and all witnesses were taken to the Claiborne County Justice Center for statements.

The District Attorney’s Office will review this investigative report and proper charges will be considered as the investigation continues.

