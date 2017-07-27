Man dies in motorcycle crash, woman accused of stealing from victim's wallet

One person killed in motorcycle crash (Photo: Getty Images)

WHITLEY COUNTY - A 36-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Whitley County.

The sheriff's department said Scott B. Bray, of the Poplar Creek community, was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash happened on KY 1064 in the Whetstone community. Investigators said Bray lost control and his motorcycle struck a tree down an embankment.

Witnesses stated that before Sergeants could arrive, a female obtained Bray’s wallet and removed cash from it.

The female, Alishia M. McElfresh, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and tampering with physical evidence. McElfresh was lodged in the Whitley Co. Detention Center.

Whitley Co. EMS and members of the Woodbine and Oak Grove fire departments responded to the scene.

The investigation is continuing by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

