Man & dog injured when gun was fired into his home

OAK RIDGE - An Oak Ridge man and his dog were injured when someone fired a gun into his home.

Oak Ridge Police were called to 325 Louisiana Avenue at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old man who lived in the home said he heard a knock on his front door and when he answered it, saw a man, dressed in black and wearing a ski mask, approaching his porch.

As he closed the door and ran for a weapon, he heard gun shoots coming through his house. He said he returned fire.

The man was hit in the leg by debris and his dog was struck by a projectile. Both of them are expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made, but police believe it is an isolated incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-4399 and request to speak with an officer or detective.

