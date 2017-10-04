Man dressed as pirate arrested on burglary charges

BRIAN FRANCIS ZIELINSKI

DUNLAP, TENN. - A Knoxville man made a lasting impression on an East Tennessee police department.

Brian Francis Zielinski, a Hells Angel motorcycle gang member, was dressed in complete pirate regalia when he was arrested for burglary and resisting arrest this weekend in Dunlap.

Dunlap is located in Sequatchie County, north of Chattanooga.

According to the police report, Zielinski calls himself Captain Jack Sparrow, and was looking the part when he was arrested, dressed in a black pirate hat, black vest, red gloves and boots.

He has a court date set for October 10.

