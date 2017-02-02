Man faces life sentences for budgeoning, robbing Knox couple in their home

Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office

A Knoxville man who helped rob and bludgeon two people in their home in 2011 in a quest for pills faces two life sentences in prison.

A Knox County Criminal Court jury convicted Benjamin Tillman Foust Jr., 36, on Thursday of numerous counts that include first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated arson.

Judge Scott Green will decide March 10 whether Foust should face consecutive or concurrent life sentences in the killings, and he'll also impose sentence for the other convictions.

Foust will almost certainly die in prison.

Co-defendants Teddie Allan Jones, 30, and Ashley Rene Tanner, 25, already have been sentenced for their roles in the Aug. 16, 2011, killings.

The trio targeted Dena and Eric Marsh in their Tower Drive home because they knew Eric Marsh had recently undergone surgery and had opiate painkillers, according to authorities.

Foust and Jones beat the victims to death with a hammer, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office. They took the pills as well as a safe and a shotgun.

They set the house on fire to try to hide evidence of the killings. Authorities found the victims' bodies inside.

District Attorney General Charme Allen said the men "have earned every day of their sentences."

Prosecutors plan to ask Green to stack Foust's crimes to ensure he serves the maximum amount of time for his crimes.

Jones was convicted in 2013 after pleading guilty. He got a sentence that ensures he'll die in prison.

Tanner also pleaded guilty in 2013, getting a 25-year sentence. She has a parole hearing in January 2018, according to state records.

