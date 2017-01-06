Man found shot at northwest Knoxville intersection

Knoxville police are investigating the shooting of a man Friday afternoon in northwest Knoxville.

Police were alerted at 5:03 p.m. of the shooting near Capri and McClain drives, according to a news release from KPD Sgt. Sam Henard.

They found a man with a gunshot wound. A Knoxville Police Department release does not say where the man was shot, and the severity of his injury was not released.

He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The man's name was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD's Crime and Drug Hot Line at 865-215-7212.