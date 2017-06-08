Man found shot to death in car in Western Heights

Knoxville police were investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in which a man was found dead in a car in Western Heights.
The incident was reported about 1:10 p.m. near Reed Street and Scott Avenue.
The body was found inside a parked Hyundai, which had an Illinois license plate.
The man's name was not available.
10News will bring you more details as they become available.
