Man found shot to death in car in Western Heights

Knoxville police were investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in which a man was found dead in a car in Western Heights.

The incident was reported about 1:10 p.m. near Reed Street and Scott Avenue.

The body was found inside a parked Hyundai, which had an Illinois license plate.

The man's name was not available.

