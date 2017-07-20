Man found with gunshot wound in Fort Sanders

Photo: file

A man in his late teens was found with a gunshot wound in the Fort Sanders neighborhood Thursday evening, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD said a woman who was with the teen flagged down an ambulance on 17th Street near Highland Avenue. The teen was alert and conscious when he went to the hospital.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

KPD said they believe the shooting happened on Linden Drive in East Knoxville.

