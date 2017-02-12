Man hospitalized following roll-over crash and shooting

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville police have located a person of interest following a shooting that led to a roll-over crash Sunday.

KPD said officers responded to a crash on Cherry Street and East Fifth Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers said he had gotten into an argument with another nearby man before the shooting.

First responders took the victim to the hospital. His injury was not life threatening.

Officers found a weapon and located the person of interest. Charges are pending in the case.

