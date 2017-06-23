Man in custody for bringing knives into Sevier County Courthouse

The Sevier County Courthouse. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

A Sevierville man was taken into custody for bringing several knives into the Sevier County Courthouse Friday, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ron Seals said 24-year-old Joseph Brennan brought a backpack with him to Sevier County General Sessions Court for a court appearance on an aggravated domestic assault charge.

When court security officers searched the backpack, they found several knives, including a K-Bar type hunting knife and a butterfly knife. Brennan also had a boot knife inside his boot.

Officers confiscated the backpack, and Brennan's aggravated domestic assault case was bound over to the grand jury. He was then taken into custody for violation of probation.

He is being held in the Sevier County Jail. The sheriff's office said more charges are pending.

